Lam Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 2.9% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.