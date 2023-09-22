Lam Group Inc. Sells 2,433 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lam Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.9% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 145,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

