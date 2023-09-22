Lam Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lam Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VB stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

