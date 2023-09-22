Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 114,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,952,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $88.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

