Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) PT Lowered to $34.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.
Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,081. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.02.
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable
About Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Enterprise Products: 7.33% Yield and 26-Years of Dividend Growth
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- A Tech Stock You’ve Never Heard Of Just Hit The Rally Button
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is New IPO Instacart Already Hitting Speed Bumps?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.