Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) PT Lowered to $34.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,081. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

About Brookfield Renewable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 942,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,383 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 174,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

