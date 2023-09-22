Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

CIGI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.40. 2,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.08. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $655,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

