Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYO

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 585,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,332. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 206.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 577,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $97,727.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,299,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,668,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,234 shares of company stock worth $1,404,906 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.