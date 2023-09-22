Contrasting James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) & Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID)

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) and James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Smith-Midland has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James Hardie Industries has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Smith-Midland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of James Hardie Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Smith-Midland shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith-Midland $50.13 million 1.92 $800,000.00 $0.19 96.32 James Hardie Industries $3.78 billion 3.07 $512.00 million $1.14 23.24

This table compares Smith-Midland and James Hardie Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

James Hardie Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Smith-Midland. James Hardie Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith-Midland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smith-Midland and James Hardie Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith-Midland 1.90% 3.03% 1.82% James Hardie Industries 13.58% 39.32% 14.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Smith-Midland and James Hardie Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith-Midland 0 0 0 0 N/A James Hardie Industries 1 2 2 0 2.20

James Hardie Industries has a consensus target price of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. Given James Hardie Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe James Hardie Industries is more favorable than Smith-Midland.

Summary

James Hardie Industries beats Smith-Midland on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations. The company also provides Easi-Set utility vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels to absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms, an erosion control module for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding. In addition, it licenses its proprietary products in the United States, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Mexico, New Zealand, and Trinidad. The company markets its products through in-house sales force and independent sales representatives to contractors performing public and private construction contracts, such as construction of commercial buildings, public and private roads and highways, airports, and municipal utilities; and federal, state, and local transportation authorities. Smith-Midland Corporation was founded in 1960 and is based in Midland, Virginia.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments. It offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, and related accessories; and various fiber cement products for a range of applications, including external cladding, internal walls, ceilings, floors, soffits, fences, and facades. The company also provides fiber gypsum and cement-bonded boards for use in the timber frame construction, dry lining, DIY, and structural fire protection applications. Its products are used in residential repair and remodel, and commercial and residential new construction markets James Hardie Industries plc was founded in 1888 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.