Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Reaches $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003220 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $195.02 million and approximately $783,229.07 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 227,125,583 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars.

