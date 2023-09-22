Head-To-Head Comparison: AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Free Report) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -369.96% -119.83% -59.90% AIM ImmunoTech -11,514.29% -53.92% -49.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 1 1 2 0 2.25 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82,346.81%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Volatility and Risk

SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and AIM ImmunoTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $18.16 million 0.15 -$79.46 million ($2.61) -0.04 AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 204.76 -$19.44 million ($0.40) -1.47

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SQZ Biotechnologies. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats AIM ImmunoTech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; Pharmaceutics International Inc.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

