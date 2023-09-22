AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $753,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $67.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Argus cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

