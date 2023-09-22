Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $15,718,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 484,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,039,785 and have sold 8,135,541 shares valued at $241,629,045. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $107.37.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.