Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $322,214,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after buying an additional 3,631,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $166,747,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

