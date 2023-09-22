First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,802 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 173.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,259 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

