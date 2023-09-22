AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

