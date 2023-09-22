TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock Price Down 2.2% on Analyst Downgrade

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock to $126.00. The stock traded as low as $83.25 and last traded at $84.09. Approximately 237,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,812,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.97.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.14.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). TKO Group had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms.

