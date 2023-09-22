Transform Wealth LLC Buys 230 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

PXD opened at $222.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

