HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $17.14. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 231,275 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,427.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 952,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,858,391 shares in the company, valued at $40,513,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,053,391 shares of company stock valued at $96,447,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPK shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.73.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $240.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 930,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 257,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

