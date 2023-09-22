Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $157.00. Approximately 1,584,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,738,673 shares.The stock last traded at $144.91 and had previously closed at $144.43.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.34.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,846 shares of company stock worth $3,544,138. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -437.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

