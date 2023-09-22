Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases 28,480 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 909.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,122,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,465,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $93.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

