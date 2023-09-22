Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Position Boosted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atomera were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 13,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $76,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,057. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $49,147.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,379.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 13,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $76,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 119,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,242 shares of company stock worth $164,029 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Atomera stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

