Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New $980,000 Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.59 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.