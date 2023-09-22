Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 221 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.69 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

