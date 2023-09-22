Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

