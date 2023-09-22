Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $84.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

