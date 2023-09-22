iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Holdings Increased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,993,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,728 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,628,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,364,000 after purchasing an additional 553,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,049,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

