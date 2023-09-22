Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 64,575 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64,575 shares during the period. Tutor Perini makes up about 0.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Tutor Perini worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 469.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 487,785 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,425,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 475,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 284,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tutor Perini by 35.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 284,007 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,940 shares in the company, valued at $28,295,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,295,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,486,940 shares in the company, valued at $28,069,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $809,250. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $405.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.71). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.80 million. Research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

