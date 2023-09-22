Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $14.28 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after buying an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $38,977,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,900,000 after buying an additional 286,320 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 249,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 200,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $1,586,209.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,532.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $1,586,209.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,532.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,927. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLB

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.