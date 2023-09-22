Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $238.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

