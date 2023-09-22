Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 986 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Ciena worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 25,690.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 296,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ciena by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,227,000 after purchasing an additional 197,704 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,373 shares of company stock worth $1,772,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

