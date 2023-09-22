Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Harrow Health worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Harrow Health

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 14,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $205,349.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,614,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,945,349.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 14,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $205,349.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,614,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,945,349.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,015,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,610.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,817 shares of company stock worth $642,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on HROW

Harrow Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.