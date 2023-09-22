Financial Connections Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $34.15 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

