American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 449.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,744,148,000 after buying an additional 144,135 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $154.71 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

