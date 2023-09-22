Financial Connections Group Inc. Takes Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 9.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,099,000 after buying an additional 98,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden National by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 738,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $419.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

