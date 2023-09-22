Financial Connections Group Inc. Invests $97,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,803.10, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

