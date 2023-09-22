Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Makes New $11.77 Million Investment in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 455,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,000. NMI makes up 4.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Down 0.1 %

NMI stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

