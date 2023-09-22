Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Takes $4.18 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 85,789 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Taylor Morrison Home comprises about 1.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,166,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after buying an additional 197,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,736,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $5,610,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,127 shares in the company, valued at $407,081.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,331.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,666 shares of company stock valued at $14,305,819 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 3.7 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

