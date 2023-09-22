BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 20,318 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 5.7% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

