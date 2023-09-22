W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Evercore ISI

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.
WPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC
W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.0 %
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in W. P. Carey by 6.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than W. P. Carey
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Enterprise Products: 7.33% Yield and 26-Years of Dividend Growth
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- A Tech Stock You’ve Never Heard Of Just Hit The Rally Button
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is New IPO Instacart Already Hitting Speed Bumps?
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.