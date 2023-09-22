SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.23.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

