Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 21,337 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,126,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

