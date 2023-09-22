Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 113 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $668.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

