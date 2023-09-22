Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.98.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $28.13 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

