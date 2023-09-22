Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.15.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

