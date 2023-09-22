First Financial Corp IN Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

