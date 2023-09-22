Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 674 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for approximately 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Hologic worth $16,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

