KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. KB Financial Group makes up about 8.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $77,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.