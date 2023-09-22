Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,018 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises about 15.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.54% of Ryanair worth $135,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 20.1% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 337,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 66.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,931 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ryanair by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,436,000 after acquiring an additional 246,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryanair by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $100.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

