First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $213.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.21. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

