12,393 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

SCHF opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

